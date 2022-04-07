Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: 100 stock on cusp of breakout, say analysts

Speaking on the chart pattern that may support Federal Bank share price 'uptrend'; Rahul Sharma, Head of Technical Research at Equity99 said, "Federal Bank has capital adequacy ratio of 14.31 per cent with net NPA as low as 0.60 per cent. Company trades at a PE multiple of just 11 against industry's PE multiple of 18.1. Its highly undervalued considering its market capital of ₹20,878 crore against huge EV of ₹1,85,519 crore. DII holds 41.66 per cent shares and FIIs hold 25.23 per cent stake in this bank." He said that Federal Bank share is in uptrend as it is trading above all important Exponential Moving Averages (200, 100, 50) and Weighted Moving average of 89 days as well. MACD is above zero level and RSI showing strength as well.

