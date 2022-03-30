Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: 230 stock on cusp of breakout. Do you own?

Speaking on the factors that may fuel Canara Bank share price rally; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Market is bullish on Canara Bank shares for two reasons — unlock theme and government's focus on infrastructure sector. On account of subsiding Covid-19 impact, unlock theme is going to boost banking and various other sectors. As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced special focus on infrastructure sector in her budget 2022, there can be huge lending demand from the infra players from the public sector banks. As Canara Bank is one of the leading PSU bank in India, it is expected to get benefit of this infra-oriented rise in demand."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}