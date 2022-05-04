“Titan has a strong growth runway, given its market share of less than 10% and continued struggles faced by its unorganized and organized peers. Its medium-to-long-term earnings growth visibility is nonpareil. Despite the volatility in gold prices and covid-led disruptions, its earnings CAGR has been stellar (24%) for the past five-years ending FY22. We expect this trend to continue, with over 20% earnings CAGR in the next couple of years," said Motilal Oswal.