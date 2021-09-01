The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday announced the inclusion of eight new securities/stocks including Dalmia Bharat, India Cements, JK Cement, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Delta Corp, which will be available for trading in the Futures & Options (F&O) segment next month.

“..Members are hereby notified that the futures and options contracts on following 8 additional securities would be available for trading w.e.f. October 01, 2021, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria of Quarter sigma computation cycle of September 2021," the stock exchange said in a circular on August 31.

The futures and options (F&O) contracts on 8 additional securities are the following - Abbott India Limited, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, Dalmia Bharat Limited, Delta Corp Limited, The India Cements Limited, JK Cement Limited, Oberoi Realty Limited, and Persistent Systems Limited.

View Full Image Source: NSE circular

Indian ace investor and stock market trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, whose portfolio is tracked closely by the market participants, holds 4.31% stake in Delta Corp whereas his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 3.19% stake in the company as of quarter ending June 2021, Delta Corp's BSE shareholding pattern showed.

The market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit of the above mentioned securities shall be informed to members on September 30, 2021 through a separate circular, NSE added in the circular on Tuesday.

In August, the NSE had added ten additional securities like Dixon Technologies, Can Fin Homes, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), Indiamart Intermesh and others on the F&O segment that started trading from August 27.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.