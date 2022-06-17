Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock gives 3.59% dividend yield. Should you buy?

Speaking on the fundamentals that may fuel Canara Bank shares, Sonam Srivastava, Founder at Wright Research — a SEBI Registered Investment Advisor firm said , "Canara Bank share price has fallen about 9.97% per cent in a week's horizon. Perhaps, various market-macro reasons would justify its falling price, but the banks' fundamentals remain strong. Moreover, a change in its MCLR from 7.30 per cent to 7.35 per cent last week is outlined towards its falling price as its minimum cost of lending has increased by 35 basis points due to regulatory reasons."

