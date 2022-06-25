Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock could rally 191% to set a new high

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Nazara Technologies Ltd is a small cap company having a market cap of ₹4,070 Crore operating in the consumer discretionary sector. The company is well-known gaming and sports media platform with operations not just in India but also in Africa and North America. On the BSE, the shares of Nazara Technologies had touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,677.20 on 11.10.2021 and the stock is currently trading at a market price of ₹622.10 which indicates that at the current level is trading at a discount of 62.90% from 52-week-high. However, the brokerage company Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on the stock and has set a target price of Rs. 1,813, a new high for the stock, from which the potential upside from the present level is calculated to be 191 per cent.

