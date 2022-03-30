Shares of Crisil plunged more than 2% to ₹3,230 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's early deals, a day ahead of its record date for the declared dividend. The stock has started trading ex-dividend from March 30, 2022.

CRISIL's board of directors has also recommended final dividend of ₹22 (including a special dividend of ₹7), per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.

“During 2021, the company paid three interim dividends totalling ₹24 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each. The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹15 per share and a special dividend of Rs. 7 per share (of Re 1 face value). The total dividend for the year works out to ₹46 per share," the credit rating agency had said while announcing its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Crisil shares have rallied nearly 73% in a year's period whereas the counter is up about 13% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

As per the recent shareholding pattern on the BSE, Indian ace investor and stock market trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 2.92% stake in Crisil whereas his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala has about 2.57% equity in the company as of December 2021.

