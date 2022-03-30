Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock plunges ahead of record date for dividend

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock plunges ahead of record date for dividend

Crisil shares were trading over 2% lower
1 min read . 10:28 AM IST Livemint

  • CRISIL's board of directors has also recommended final dividend of 22 (including a special dividend of 7)

Shares of Crisil plunged more than 2% to 3,230 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's early deals, a day ahead of its record date for the declared dividend. The stock has started trading ex-dividend from March 30, 2022.

CRISIL's board of directors has also recommended final dividend of 22 (including a special dividend of 7), per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.

“During 2021, the company paid three interim dividends totalling 24 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each. The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of 15 per share and a special dividend of Rs. 7 per share (of Re 1 face value). The total dividend for the year works out to 46 per share," the credit rating agency had said while announcing its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Crisil shares have rallied nearly 73% in a year's period whereas the counter is up about 13% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

As per the recent shareholding pattern on the BSE, Indian ace investor and stock market trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 2.92% stake in Crisil whereas his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala has about 2.57% equity in the company as of December 2021.

 

