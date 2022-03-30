Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock plunges ahead of record date for dividend

“During 2021, the company paid three interim dividends totalling ₹24 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each. The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹15 per share and a special dividend of Rs. 7 per share (of Re 1 face value). The total dividend for the year works out to ₹46 per share," the credit rating agency had said while announcing its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}