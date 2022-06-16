Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock near 52-week low. Right time to accumulate?

Speaking on this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock, Jitendra Upadhyay, Senior Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "Online gaming is gaining fame in India during the covid time. Delta’s adda52.com a leader in online poker has greatly benefited from this trend they would be able to maintain 60-70% of online poker market share going forward in India. It has maintained leadership and market share despite high spending on marketing and promotional activity by global players such as Poker Stars in India. Expect meaningful growth for Adda52.com multiple new users get introduced to online gaming, Also, industry reports indicate mobile or online gaming growth is likely to be sustained going forward."