Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock dips 10%. Should you buy and hold?

Highlighting the fundamentals that may push Delta Corp share price upside; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "After the new corona variant concern, market has witnessed heavy selloff and hence some quality stocks are expected to come down and become available at discounted price. Delta Corp shares are one of them. In fact, once the market gets stablised, which is very much expected as new Covid strain is in overseas not in India, then there can be sharp upside bounce in these quality stocks. Since, Christmas and New Year is fast approaching and Delta Corp has casino business in Goa and Kathmandu, we are expecting huge jump in its business volume. So, one should look at this dip in Delta Corp share price as an opportunity to buy and hold rather getting panic by this selloff."

