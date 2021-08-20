Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock dips 17% in 1 month. Should you buy?

Speaking on the reason for dip in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "The company is facing some decline in its Japan and US business. Apart from this, the company management failed to given positive commentary while announcing its last quarter results. So, people are booking-profit in the counter." Gorakshkar said that people are looking at those pharma stocks that have specialty Covid-19 products. He said that Lupin doesn't have any such Covid-19 specialty products and market is crazy about those pharma stocks that have Covid specialty drugs or vaccines.

