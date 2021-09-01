Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock dips 6% in one month. 'Buy,' say experts

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock dips 6% in one month. 'Buy,' say experts

Premium
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: As per the shareholding pattern of this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock, Big Bull holds 5,47,21,060 shares of the company, which is around 2.64 per cent of the net company shares. 
2 min read . 08:09 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Like any other retail investor, Big Bull is also not immune to stock market losses and his stocks go down when the market mood turns negative

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Retail investors scan Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks to find out in which direction the smart money is moving. However, for information to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala followers, even Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is not immune to stock market risk. Like any other retail investor, Big Bull is also not immune to stock market losses and his stocks go down when the market mood turns negative. Recent example is Federal Bank shares. This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding company stock has dipped around 6 per cent in the last one month. However, market experts are of the opinion that South India-based bank has got investor boost and has made double bottom yesterday, so, one should buy the stock as it may go up to 90 in short-term.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Retail investors scan Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks to find out in which direction the smart money is moving. However, for information to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala followers, even Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is not immune to stock market risk. Like any other retail investor, Big Bull is also not immune to stock market losses and his stocks go down when the market mood turns negative. Recent example is Federal Bank shares. This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding company stock has dipped around 6 per cent in the last one month. However, market experts are of the opinion that South India-based bank has got investor boost and has made double bottom yesterday, so, one should buy the stock as it may go up to 90 in short-term.

Speaking on the fundamentals supporting Federal Bank shares; Partha Mazumder, Research Analyst at Ashika Stock Broking said, "Federal Bank is one of the strongest banks based in Kerala having granular and retail focused loan book. For Q1FY2021-22, asset quality remained stable and although there were some pressures from restructuring, they were mostly from secured assets. Being a South India-based bank, it sources gold loans while looking for other high yielding assets (MFI & credit cards). With addition of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) as an investor, boosts further conviction in the bank."

Speaking on the fundamentals supporting Federal Bank shares; Partha Mazumder, Research Analyst at Ashika Stock Broking said, "Federal Bank is one of the strongest banks based in Kerala having granular and retail focused loan book. For Q1FY2021-22, asset quality remained stable and although there were some pressures from restructuring, they were mostly from secured assets. Being a South India-based bank, it sources gold loans while looking for other high yielding assets (MFI & credit cards). With addition of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) as an investor, boosts further conviction in the bank."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Unveiling investment strategy in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP securities said, "Federal Bank shares have broken double bottom yesterday on hourly chart. One can buy this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock at current market price for the short-term target of 90 maintaining stop loss at 77."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwwala share holding in Federal Bank

As per the shareholding pattern of this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock, Big Bull holds 5,47,21,060 shares of the company, which is around 2.64 per cent of the net company shares.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

In leaving Afghanistan, US reshuffles global power relations

Premium

Meet the investors betting big on crypto

Premium

Now, this food delivery unicorn is circling Dunzo

Premium

Scramble for talent in IT sector as demand booms

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!