Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock dips 6% in one month. 'Buy,' say experts

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Retail investors scan Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks to find out in which direction the smart money is moving. However, for information to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala followers, even Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is not immune to stock market risk. Like any other retail investor, Big Bull is also not immune to stock market losses and his stocks go down when the market mood turns negative. Recent example is Federal Bank shares. This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding company stock has dipped around 6 per cent in the last one month. However, market experts are of the opinion that South India-based bank has got investor boost and has made double bottom yesterday, so, one should buy the stock as it may go up to ₹90 in short-term.

Speaking on the fundamentals supporting Federal Bank shares; Partha Mazumder, Research Analyst at Ashika Stock Broking said, "Federal Bank is one of the strongest banks based in Kerala having granular and retail focused loan book. For Q1FY2021-22, asset quality remained stable and although there were some pressures from restructuring, they were mostly from secured assets. Being a South India-based bank, it sources gold loans while looking for other high yielding assets (MFI & credit cards). With addition of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) as an investor, boosts further conviction in the bank." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking on the fundamentals supporting Federal Bank shares; Partha Mazumder, Research Analyst at Ashika Stock Broking said, "Federal Bank is one of the strongest banks based in Kerala having granular and retail focused loan book. For Q1FY2021-22, asset quality remained stable and although there were some pressures from restructuring, they were mostly from secured assets. Being a South India-based bank, it sources gold loans while looking for other high yielding assets (MFI & credit cards). With addition of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) as an investor, boosts further conviction in the bank."

Unveiling investment strategy in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP securities said, "Federal Bank shares have broken double bottom yesterday on hourly chart. One can buy this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock at current market price for the short-term target of ₹90 maintaining stop loss at ₹77."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwwala share holding in Federal Bank {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

