Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio auto stock falls for 2nd straight day. Should you buy, hold, accumulate?2 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 09:34 AM IST
- ICICI Securities has retained hold rating on Escorts shares amid muted tractor growth
Shares of Escorts plunged for second straight day as the company reported a muted performance for Q1FY23 as its standalone net profit declined to ₹147.5 crore in the first quarter ending June 2022 as compared to ₹185 crore in the year-ago quarter while EBITDA margins for the quarter came in at 10%, down 307 bps from the previous quarter.