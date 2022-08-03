Shares of Escorts plunged for second straight day as the company reported a muted performance for Q1FY23 as its standalone net profit declined to ₹147.5 crore in the first quarter ending June 2022 as compared to ₹185 crore in the year-ago quarter while EBITDA margins for the quarter came in at 10%, down 307 bps from the previous quarter.

