Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock hits record high despite weakness in markets

Speaking on outlook of this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Escorts Kubota is now a multi national company and market is expecting upside bounce in the stock expecting rise in its export business. As the dollar index has been on rise and is expected to remain strong in short term, export business of the company is expected to get some extra benefit due to rise in price of dollar in international merchandise as export business deals are executed in dollar terms."

