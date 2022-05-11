Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock falls 30% from 52-week high

In recent exchange communication, Delta Corp had informed Indian exchanges about NGT objection citing, "Please note that High street Cruises and Entertainment Private Limited (“HCEPL"), a subsidiary of the Company has been directed by the National Green Tribunal to stop the operations of the casino 'Deltin Caravela’ (now known as King Casino) until it has obtained clearance under the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification dated January 6, 2011 (“CRZ Notification"). Deltin Caravela (now known as King Casino) is one of the four offshore casinos operated by the Company and its subsidiaries and the revenue from the said casino constituted approx. 5 % of the consolidated revenue of the Company for the Financial Year 2021 - 2022. Based on legal advice, the Company believes that HCEPL is not in violation of the CRZ Notification and HCEPL is pursuing legal remedies to challenge the order of the National Green Tribunal."