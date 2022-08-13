Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock gives breakout. Experts give 'buy' tag

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: After nosediving to its 52-week low in May 2022, Federal Bank share have rebounded strongly and has regained the psychological ₹100 levels recently. However, for those investors who follow Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio for a value pick, there is a piece of stock market news for them. This banking stock has given breakout on closing basis above ₹107 apiece levels. Now, Federal Bank share price is in 'uptrend' and it may go up to ₹144 in next 6-9 months. They advised positional investors to buy Federal Bank stocks at current levels and keep on accumulating till it is above ₹100 apiece levels.

