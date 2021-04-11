Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock gets ' buy' tag from experts

On what technical chart says in regard to this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio shares; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Research Analyst at LKP Securities said, "Ion Exchange shares have strong support at ₹1200. It has closed at ₹1281.50 on Friday and has strong resistance at ₹1300. So, if someone is holding this stock then he nor she can maintain the stop loss at ₹1200 and book profit at around ₹1500 that looks visible in next 1-2 month. However, if someone wants to take fresh position then they should either buy Ion Exchange shares above ₹1300 or wait for some profit booking for around 4-5 per cent. In both cases, one will have to maintain the stop loss at ₹1200 and target will be ₹1500 in same time period."