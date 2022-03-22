Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock gives breakout. Experts remain bullish

Speaking on Delta Corp share price outlook; Mehul Kothari, AVP – Technical Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers said, "Since October 2021, Delta Corp share has been consolidating in a broad range of ₹240 to ₹310 apiece levels. In recent session; the stock confirmed a breakout from that range and that too with humongous volumes. During the process it has managed to clear many other resistances along with breakout in RSI indicator. Even for a short term; the theoretical target comes around ₹340 mark and for medium term; the stock is poised to move towards ₹400 mark due to the bullish flag breakout on the monthly chart. Thus traders holding the stock should continue to hold the same for mentioned target."