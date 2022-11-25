Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock hits 52-week high. Buy, sell or hold?3 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 12:40 PM IST
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns 1.48% stake in this banking stock
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Amid Bank Nifty hitting record high on second successive sessions, a good number of banking stocks have hit fresh highs or 52-week in early morning deals on Friday. Banking stocks like Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, etc. have hit fresh 52-week high today, Among these banking stocks, one Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed banking stock has also climbed to a new 52-week high today and the stock we are talking is Canara Bank shares. Canara Bank share price today opened downside but soon caught bulls' interest and went on to hit a new 52-week high of ₹333.95 apiece on NSE.