Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock hits 52-week-high: Buy, sell or hold?

Brokerage firm Sharekhan said in a note that “Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) registered one of the strong quarter in the post pandemic era led by strong room demand in the domestic market especially from domestic leisure travel segment and recovery in the corporate travels. IHCL revenues grew by 3.67x to Rs. 1,266.1 crore (3-year CAGR of 7%). This is much better than our as well as street expectation of Rs. 1,145.0 crore and Rs. 1,173.0 crore. IHCL domestic hotels occupancy and ARR grew by 9% and 31% respectively over Q1FY2020 compared to industry growth of 4% and 16% respectively over Q1FY2020. IHCL’s domestic occupancy ratio stood at 68% in Q1FY2023 vs. 62% in Q1FY2020 while Average room rentals stood at Rs. 8,423 per room compared to Rs. 6,438 per room in Q1FY2020. Key international destinations such as USA and St James Court, London registered a revenue/EBITDA growth of 85%/123% and 111%/109% respectively. Ginger achieved EBIDTA margins of 41% (higher compared to base margins) and is PBT Positive in Q1. Qmin, achieved Rs. 100 crore revenue marks within two years of inception. EBIDTA margins improved at 29.8%. EBIDTA stood at Rs. 377.9 crore in Q1FY2023 as against a loss of Rs. 149 crore in Q1FY2022."