Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock hits 52-week high. Buy, sell or hold?

Speaking on the reason for continuous rise in Canara Bank shares, Saurabh Jain, AVP — Research at SMC Global Securities said, "Canara Bank and other PSU banks are standing at lower valuations and they are on a continuous rise due to expected buzz about rise in their margins due to hawkish interest rate regime. Apart from this, the PSU bank is expected to get benefit of lowering provisions that used to impat their quarterly numbers to a larger extent in recent quarters."

