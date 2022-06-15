Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock hits 52-week low. Right time to accumulate?

Expecting more downside if the stock breaks ₹190 support, Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "The counter entered into a severe bear market after hitting fresh highs exactly one year ago. It is trading below its all-moving averages however it is trying to find a base in the ₹200 to ₹190 demand zone and if it manages to bounce back from here then we can expect some buying interest. On the upside, ₹230 to ₹240 will act as a strong supply zone; above this, we can say that the stock is likely to end its bearish trend. On the downside, if slips below the ₹190 mark then ₹175 to ₹160 will be the next support levels."