Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock hits 52-week low. Share dips 30% this year

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: According to Rallis India shareholding pattern for January to March 2022 quarter, Big Bull and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have shareholding in the company
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Rallis India shares have been under sell-off heat for near one year. In last one year, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding company's stock price has nosedived near 36 per cent. In year-to-date time, Rallis India share price has gone down from around ₹276 to ₹198 on NSE, logging near 30 per cent loss this year. On Thursday trade session, continued sell-off in Rallis India shares pull down its price to a new 52-week low of ₹194 apiece on NSE.
In April 2022, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock had shown some upside movement but after the weak Q4FY22 results, Rallis India shares have been continuously nosediving. Post-Covid outbreak, Rallis India has been facing supply-chain challenge that is not allowing the company to report strong quarterly numbers. While reporting its Q4 earning, Rallis India management re-iterated that the challenge had continued in Q4 and rest of the damage was done by rising inflation, putting further pressure on company's margins.
However, Rallis India management expected improved earning in upcoming quarters on normal monsoon prediction and robust commodity prices in domestic and global merchandise.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Rallis India
According to Rallis India shareholding pattern for January to March 2022 quarter, Big Bull and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have shareholding in the company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 1,38,85,570 shares or 7.14 per cent stake whereas his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 51,82,750 or 2.67 per cent stake in the company.