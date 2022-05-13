Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock hits 52-week low. Share dips 30% this year

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Rallis India shares have been under sell-off heat for near one year. In last one year, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding company's stock price has nosedived near 36 per cent. In year-to-date time, Rallis India share price has gone down from around ₹276 to ₹198 on NSE, logging near 30 per cent loss this year. On Thursday trade session, continued sell-off in Rallis India shares pull down its price to a new 52-week low of ₹194 apiece on NSE.

