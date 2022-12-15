Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock hits life-time high. Buy, sell or hold?

Speaking on Federal Bank share price outlook, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "Federal Bank share price has given saucer pattern breakout at ₹140 on charts that signals further uptrend in coming sessions. The stock has witnessed substantial volume and higher top higher bottom formation on daily chart pattern. So, those who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to hold the stock further for short term target of ₹155 to ₹158 apiece levels. For those who have long term view, can hold this banking stock for long term target of ₹190 apiece levels." However, he advised Federal Bank shareholders to upgrade their trailing stop loss at ₹118 per share levels.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}