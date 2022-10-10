Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock hits upper circuit despite weak markets

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in DB Realty

According to DB Realty shareholding pattern for April to June 2022 period, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had invested in this real estate company in the name of his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala. In shareholding pattern for June ended quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala was holding 50 lakh shares of the company or 1.73 per cent stake in the company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had kept his shareholding in this company steady as Rekha Jhunjhunwala was holding same 50 lakh DB Realty shares in shareholding pattern of the company for January to March 2022 quarter.