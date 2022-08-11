Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock jumps after this cabinet approval2 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 11:31 AM IST
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock is giving strong RSI numbers on chart pattern, say experts
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: On account of the union cabinet approval for continuation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) - “Housing for All" Mission up to 31st December 2024 and better than expected Q1FY23 results, Indiabulls Housing Finance shares went upside in early morning deals. Indiabulls Housing Finance share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹125.40 apiece levels, delivering over 2 per cent rise in early morning session.