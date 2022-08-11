Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock jumps after this cabinet approval

Speaking on the reason for risen in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "The Housing finance companies are expected to benefit from Wednesday's cabinet approval for continuation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) - “Housing for All" Mission up to 31st December 2024. Apart from this, the management of the company has been restrucutured recently that helped the company report better than expected Q1 results on Wednesday. So, both the factors can be attributed as major reason for rise in this Big Bull-owned stock." He said that the stock is showing good RSI numbers and is poised for strong upside swing on the chart pattern as well.