''Lupin has reported good growth in topline as well as bottom line, but below the market expectations as Q1FY21 was the low base for the company due to covid related disruptions. Company has reported a dip in gross profit margins from 65% to 63.9% QoQ. Domestic market has done well for the company, domestic market sales were up by 27.3% YoY and 27.2% QoQ. We expect the domestic market to continue its momentum for the next couple of quarters. We have a neutral outlook on Lupin Limited,'' Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said.