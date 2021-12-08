Rakesh Jhunjhunwala smallcap stock up 300% this year. Should you buy now?

Expecting some more gain from this multibagger stock of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio; Ravi Singh of ShareIndia said, "Technically, on daily chart, stock may witness to continue the uptrend in near term. It had a breakout around ₹47 levels on 9th September 2021 and made a high of ₹106 on 17th November 2021. Now the stock is trading in a narrow range of ₹85-95 levels. The stock is under profit-booking pressure these days that may further continue. However, any meaningful dip may attract the market participants that may help the stock to maintain its upside move again. So short term investors may wait for the correction and long term investors may continue to hold the positions for the target of ₹120 per share levels."

