Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock may surge 20% in one month. Should you buy?

Speaking on Fortis Healthcare share price target in short term; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Fortis Healthcare shares are looking positive on chart pattern after sustaining above ₹260. It may soon give breakout above ₹300 to ₹302 on closing basis. After this breakout, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock may soon go up to ₹340 in immediate short term. One can buy this counter at current market price for one month target of ₹340 maintaining stop loss at ₹260 per share levels." He said that Fortis Healthcare shares have shot up around 11 per cent in one week and hence there can be some profit-booking. But, ₹260 is expected to work as strong support and hence any dip in the counter can be a good buying opportunity for positional investors.