Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock trades ex-bonus, shares rally 20%
- Nazara Tech's board has fixed June 27 as the record date for the proposed bonus issue of shares
Shares of Nazara Technologies rallied about 20% to ₹623 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trading session as the stock started trading ex-bonus ahead of its record date for the bonus shares issue. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.