“Nazara offers a direct way to play the gaming ecosystem as it is building a network of gaming companies via M&A that benefit from each other. Its presence in the rapidly-growing gamified early learning market in US, mobile gaming and eSports market in India, could drive 28%/46% CAGR in revenues/EBITDA in FY21-26E, by our estimates," Jefferies said in a note on August 25. It has initiated coverage with Buy at ₹2,070 target price, with upside scenario target of ₹2,300 and downside scenario target of 1,400.