Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock near 52-week low. Experts give 'buy' tag

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Big Bull-backed Star Health Insurance listed on Indian bourses on 10th December 2021. The public issue had a discounted opening but in later part of the listing date, it surged up to ₹940 apiece levels, which is still its life-time high. After ascending to its life-time high, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock has been under the selloff heat. Star Health shares are currently near to its 52-week low of ₹712.15 apiece levels. So, retail investors might get lured at this stock as it is currently available at around 20 per cent lower from its upper price band of ₹900 per equity share.

According to stock market experts, those who have long-term view, they have a good opportunity to buy this insurance stock at such a lower level. However, for those investors who have short term view, they are advised to wait and buy above ₹750 levels only. Experts went on to add that post-Covid, provisioning of the company is expected to go down leading to rise in growth and net profit of the company in upcoming quarters.

Speaking on this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding company's outlook; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "During Covid, most of the insurance companies had to increase their provisioning as they were facing sudden rise in claims. Star Health Insurance was not a exception to it. But, after the ease in Covid-19 pandemic, Star Health Insurance Company’s net profit is expected to grow exponentially after dip in provisioning. So, we are expecting strong quarterly numbers from the company in upcoming quarters."

Asking short term high risk traders to wait; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Investors having short term view are advised to wait for few sessions as it is in a short range of ₹710 to ₹750. Bullish or bearish trend in the stock can be ascertained on breakage of either side of the range. Once the stock gives breakout at ₹750 levels on closing basis, one can buy this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock for short term target of ₹825 to ₹850 maintaining stop loss at ₹710." However, Bagadia maintained that on breaching of ₹710 support, Star Health shares may further go down towards 660 to ₹650 levels.

Advising long term investors to add this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock in their portfolio, Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said, "One should take fresh position in the counter at around ₹725 to ₹750 levels for 6 months target of ₹1000 to ₹1100 keeping stop loss at ₹640 apiece levels."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Star Health and Allied Insurance

According to exchange communication by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala pots-listing of Star Health Insurance Company, Big Bull and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have investments in the company. Jhunjhunwalas together hold 10,07,53,935 Star Health shares, which is around 17.50 per cent of the net paid-up capital of the company.

