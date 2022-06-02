Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock plunges after investor cuts stake

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, also known as the Big Bull, invests in both his own name and his wife's Rekha Jhunjhunwala. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) and manages the asset firm Rare Enterprises. His investments and portfolio are closely tracked by the stock market participants. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Associates publicly holds 34 stocks with a net worth of over ₹29,780.6 crore, as per Trendlyne.

