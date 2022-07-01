Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock 45% below 52-week high. Right time to accumulate?

Speaking on Rallis India shares, Sonam Srivastava, Founder at Wright Research — a SEBI registered investment advisor firm said, "Even though Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backs it, Rallis India shares have been continually declining for the last year, falling as much as 45% from the high. The decline started after the weak Q4 results in which the company's margins and other numbers declined due to cost inflation. The company is struggling with raw material shortages and steep cost inflation. The earnings were not encouraging, and the management hinted at the struggle in input costs and the continuing intermediates' availability. Therefore, we recommend people be cautious with this stock and not buy until the inflationary pressures calm downs."

