Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock recovers after breakdown. Should you buy?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock recovers after breakdown. Should you buy?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Federal Bank share price is currently trading in the range of 80 to 98 and it is facing small resistance at its 200 days EMA.
2 min read . 09:48 AM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Federal Bank share price underwent a breakdown below 86 mark in the month of May 2022

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: In recent stock market sell-off, Federal Bank share price gave breakdown on chart pattern below 86. However, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed banking stock recovered soon and has managed to sustain above 90 levels. In its rebound post-breakdown, Federal Bank shares went up to 93 levels, which is its 200 days EMA (exponential moving average).

According to stock market experts, Federal Bank share price is placed at 50 per cent retracement levels from its recent fall. If the stock sustains above 90 on Monday session or in near term, then it may go up to 99 levels. However, in case of breaching 90, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala may go up to 83 levels again.

Speaking on Federal Bank share price outlook, Mehul Kothari, AVP — Technical Research at Anand Rathi said, "Federal Bank stock underwent a breakdown below 86 mark in the month of May 2022. Then after we saw sharp recovery in the counter towards 93 mark. Recently the stock turned back from 93 mark, which was the placement of its 200 day EMA and also 50 per cent retracement of the previous fall. Thus for the coming sessions; only a move above 93 would reinforce the stock for further recovery towards 95 to 99 level. On the contrary; a breach of 90 mark would intensify the selling pressure and that might drag the stock back towards 86 83 levels."

Advising 'buy on dips' strategy to positional investors, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Federal Bank share price is currently trading in the range of 80 to 98 and it is facing small resistance at its 200 days EMA. So, small profit-booking is possible in the counter. One should buy Federal Bank around 86-87 apiece levels maintaining stop loss at 80 levels."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Federal Bank

According to shareholding pattern of Federal Bank for Q4FY22, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Rekha Jhunjhunwala jointly hold 2.10 crore Federal Bank shares or 1.01 per cent stake in the company while Big Bull owns 5,47,21,060 shares or 2.64 per cent stake in the banking company in individual capacity. So, Jhunjhunwala couple holds 3.65 per cent stake in the banking company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.