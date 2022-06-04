Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock recovers after breakdown. Should you buy?

Speaking on Federal Bank share price outlook, Mehul Kothari, AVP — Technical Research at Anand Rathi said, "Federal Bank stock underwent a breakdown below ₹86 mark in the month of May 2022. Then after we saw sharp recovery in the counter towards ₹93 mark. Recently the stock turned back from ₹93 mark, which was the placement of its 200 day EMA and also 50 per cent retracement of the previous fall. Thus for the coming sessions; only a move above 93 would reinforce the stock for further recovery towards ₹95 to ₹99 level. On the contrary; a breach of ₹90 mark would intensify the selling pressure and that might drag the stock back towards ₹86 ₹83 levels."

