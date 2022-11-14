Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock retraces from record high. Should you buy?2 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 01:20 PM IST
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock may go up to ₹5,000 apiece levels in next two years, say experts
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Titan Company shares are one of the favorite Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks that has remained a traditional investment option for mutual funds, FPIs and long term retail investors. This Tata group stock recently hit its life-time high of ₹2,791 apiece in NSE. However, the stock has retraced from its record high and attracting attention of long term positional investors.