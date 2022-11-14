Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock retraces from record high. Should you buy?

Speaking on the fundamentals that may continue to support Titan shares in upcoming quarters, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Titan Company has reported better than expected Q2FY23 results. Management commentary and business outlook for next half of the current fiscal is expected to remain on higher side and hence it is going to attract long term investors and a quality buy on dips stock. apart from this, there is dearth of quality and blue-chip stocks where FIIs and mutual funds usually invest. In such case, such investors are also expected to look at Titan shares. So, one should look at big dip in this stock as buying opportunity."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}