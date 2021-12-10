Echoing with Sumeet Bagadia's views; Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia said, "The share price of SAIL is currently trading around 112 levels on NSE. It has delivered multibagger return to its shareholders from its pre-Covid highs seen in January 2020. On the daily chart, according to the formation, whenever the counter is in consolidated mode, stock may indicate towards higher levels and breakout of the trading range which the stock has witnessed in the past weeks. On the technical front, the 14-period RSI has stellar rally from the lower levels of 100 and continuous bouncing back indicates intact bullish strength in the counter."

