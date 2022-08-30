Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock rises 4%, here’s why3 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 04:08 PM IST
The shares of Nazara Technologies ended today's trading session on the NSE at ₹660.00 per share, up 4.64% from the previous close of ₹630.75. The leading American provider of interactive entertainment for children, WildWorks, has been acquired by Nazara Technologies Limited, an Indian company with a variety of gaming and sports media operations. Today, Nazara announced that it will acquire a 100% stake in WildWorks and its IP from existing shareholders in an all-cash transaction. WildWorks revenues were US$13.8 million in CY21 and US$5.8 million in H1CY22, and EBITDA were US$3.1 million in CY21 and US$1.6 million in H1CY22.