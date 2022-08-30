The shares of Nazara Technologies ended today's trading session on the NSE at ₹660.00 per share, up 4.64% from the previous close of ₹630.75. The leading American provider of interactive entertainment for children, WildWorks, has been acquired by Nazara Technologies Limited, an Indian company with a variety of gaming and sports media operations. Today, Nazara announced that it will acquire a 100% stake in WildWorks and its IP from existing shareholders in an all-cash transaction. WildWorks revenues were US$13.8 million in CY21 and US$5.8 million in H1CY22, and EBITDA were US$3.1 million in CY21 and US$1.6 million in H1CY22.

“With its strong brand presence and talented Utah-based development team, WildWorks enables us to solidify our leadership position in the gamified learning space for kids," said Nitish Mittersain, Founder and MD of Nazara Technologies Ltd. He further added that “The 8-12 player demographic of Animal Jam builds on the success of our Kiddopia early learning product for kids 2-7, extending our reach with families while maintaining our focus on high quality educational content. Successful brand partnerships like Tag with Ryan also showcase the potential for leveraging the WildWorks platform in new categories."

“With the ubiquity of connected mobile devices among kids, parents are recognizing that the quality of a child’s screen time is as vital to monitor as the quantity," Mittersain said. “WildWorks has earned the trust of millions of families through their approach to safe social gameplay in Animal Jam, and Nazara’s global capabilities will help bring those experiences to millions more," said Nitish Mittersain.

WildWorks CEO Stacey said, “Joining Nazara enables a new phase of growth and international reach for WildWorks and our games. Our company goal has always been ‘Fun with Substance.’ So, of paramount importance for us, was finding a partner who shared our commitment to improving kids’ lives through play and earning the trust of parents. We immediately resonated with the Nazara team and respect the commitment they’ve already made to kids through Paper Boat Apps and Kiddopia. We’re joining a great family, and I think our player community will be ecstatic with the results."

With today's collaboration, WildWorks is expected to expand into new products and territories by 2023 and beyond. As part of the "Friends of Nazara" network, the company's two original founders, CEO Clark Stacey and COO Jeff Amis will continue in their existing roles.

According to the late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's shareholding pattern at Nazara Technologies, which is publicly disclosed on the BSE, he held 65,88,620 shares, or 10.03 per cent stake in the firm, during the quarter that ended in June 2022. 864,494 shares were traded in total during today's closing session, which is less than the 20-Day average volume of 1,640,343 shares. The shares of Nazara Technologies Ltd. have gained 3.76% over the past month and 2.92% over the previous five trading sessions. On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,678.00 on (11-October-2021) and a 52-week-low of ₹475.05 on (22-June-2022) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 60% below the high and 38% above the low.