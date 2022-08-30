Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock rises 4%, here’s why

According to the late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's shareholding pattern at Nazara Technologies, which is publicly disclosed on the BSE, he held 65,88,620 shares, or 10.03 per cent stake in the firm, during the quarter that ended in June 2022. 864,494 shares were traded in total during today's closing session, which is less than the 20-Day average volume of 1,640,343 shares. The shares of Nazara Technologies Ltd. have gained 3.76% over the past month and 2.92% over the previous five trading sessions. On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,678.00 on (11-October-2021) and a 52-week-low of ₹475.05 on (22-June-2022) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 60% below the high and 38% above the low.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}