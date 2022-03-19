Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock rises after dividend announcement. Do you own?

Speaking on the reasons for being bullish on SAIL shares; Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited said, "After imposition of sanctions on Russia, SAIL has a better business advantage in the Middle East and other regions where Russia is a major contributor. Compared to its peers, SAIL shares are available at an attractive valuations where its PE ratio is just 2.9. Company's 5 years profit growth stands at 25 per cent whereas its 5 years CAGR growth stands at 12 per cent. One can add this stock in one's portfolio."

