Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock soars 5.5% after strong Q1 FY22 results

In April to June 2021 quarter, Va Tech Wabag has reported three fold jump in its standalone net profit. The water treatment company reported 67 per cent growth in revenue from operations to ₹470 crore and its order book after the end of Q1FY22 stands at whopping ₹10,400 crore. Company management said that Wa Tech Wabag has been able to maintain the pace in business for the last few quarters and they expected this momentum to further pick up in upcoming quarters. The management expressed confidence in maintaining the profitability in upcoming three more quarters of the financial year.