Brokerage and research firm Motilal Oswal remains optimistic on the overall prospects for Star Health backed by strong growth in retail health given its under-penetration, healthy earnings growth led by normalization of claims ratio, limited cyclicality risk (commercial lines and motor insurance have high cyclicality), and healthy RoE profile (15-17% over the medium term).

“In 4QFY22, although the premium growth was muted for the company, it delivered a robust performance with sharp reduction in claims ratio and improvement in profitability," the note stated.

The brokerage house has maintained its Buy rating on Star Health shares with a revised target price of ₹800. The company made its stock made stock market debut in December 2021.

Star Health is targeting a higher-than-industry growth with respect to premiums and expects to clock a growth rate in the 24-26% range. Claims ratio has normalized to pre-covid levels and in April 2022 the ratio was in the range of 64-65%.

“Calculation of Solvency margin is likely to move to premiums from claims in the near term. This along with DTA benefit and improving profitability will help improve the Solvency ratio to 1.9 in the next 3-4 months," Motilal Oswal added.

As per the BSE shareholding pattern, Indian ace investor and stock market trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 14.40% stake in Star Health while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala has 3.11% equity in the company as of March 31, 2022. Together, they hold 17.51% stake in the insurance firm.

Incorporated in 2005, Star Health and Allied Insurance offers coverage options for retail health, group health, personal accidents and overseas travel insurance.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.