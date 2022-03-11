Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Analysts bullish on this newly listed stock

“While business sensitivity to loss ratios will be high (as seen in FY21/FY22), the retail focus and growth expectations in new business should help maintain high profit and help STAR to maintain 12%/17% RoE over in FY23/24E. We value the stock at ₹806. These valuations are higher than average multiples for listed multi-line peer on account of the higher growth expectations in health segment where Star Health has leadership position," the note stated.

