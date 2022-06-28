Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock hits 52-week low. Should you accumulate?

Speaking on Star Health share price tumble, Punit Patni, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, "Star Health is a leading health insurance player in India having a market share of 32 per cent in the retail segment and 14 per cent in the overall health insurance business. The company has a long runway of growth due to low penetration of health insurance in India, rising out-of-pocket expenditure, inadequate financial protection for unfavorable health occurrences, and increased awareness and affordability. The company's singular emphasis on health insurance products allows it to create innovative products and deliver excellent customer service. The company has plans to improve its distribution network by focusing on BANCA & digital channels, improving claim ratio, optimizing OPEX, and keep on introducing innovative products to enhance its profitability. However, investors must be aware of the competitive nature of the industry and being in a mono-line business, the company is subject to black swan events like the Covid-19 pandemic."

