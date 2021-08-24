Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock tanks 22% in one month. Should you buy?

OPEN APP
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: This stock has crashed 22 per cent in the last one month making breakdown below ₹230.  (Bloomberg)Premium
 2 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2021, 01:50 PM IST Asit Manohar

  • Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Big Bull of Indian stock markets is not immune to losses. Latest example is Indiabulls Housing Finance shares that the 'Warren Buffett of India' added to its portfolio in April to June 2021 quarter

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio is scanned by retail investors and institutions for value picks. But, it's not that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks always mint money. The Big Bull of Indian stock markets is not immune to losses. Latest example is Indiabulls Housing Finance shares that the 'Warren Buffett of India' added to its portfolio in April to June 2021 quarter. This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala company stock has crashed 22 per cent in the last one month making breakdown below 230. However, stock market experts have said that Q1 FY 2021-22 results of Indianbulls Housing Finance were in sync with the market expectations and once it makes a breakout above 230, then one can buy this Rakesh jhunjhunwala portfolio stock for the immediate target of 250 to 270.

Speaking on this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock outlook; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock has given breakdown at 230, so one should wait and watch for the fresh breakout above 230. Once the stock gives this breakout and sustains above 230 per stock levels, one can buy this counter for the immediate target of 250 to 270 maintaining stop loss at 220. But, no position is advisable in this counter at current market price of 222."

Highlighting the fundamentals of Indiabulls Housing Finance; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, “While announcing the Q1 FY22 results of Indiabulls Housing Finance, company management reported growth in quarterly earnings, which is for the first time since September 2018 IL&FS crisis. It also reported stable net NPA at 1.55 per cent while provisions to loan book stood at a healthy 5.50 per cent."

Indiabulls Housing Finance share price history

This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has crashed around 13 per cent in the last five trade sessions while in the last one month, Indiabulls Housing Finance share price has dipped from 285.15 per stock levels to 222 per stock mark — logging around 22 per cent tumble in this period.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding in Indiabulls Housing Finance

As per the shareholding pattern of this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala company, Big Bull owns 1 crore company shares that he bought in April to June 2021 quarter. These 1 crore shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance is near to 2.17 per cent net shares of the company.

