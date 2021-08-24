Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock tanks 22% in one month. Should you buy?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio is scanned by retail investors and institutions for value picks. But, it's not that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks always mint money. The Big Bull of Indian stock markets is not immune to losses. Latest example is Indiabulls Housing Finance shares that the 'Warren Buffett of India' added to its portfolio in April to June 2021 quarter. This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala company stock has crashed 22 per cent in the last one month making breakdown below ₹230. However, stock market experts have said that Q1 FY 2021-22 results of Indianbulls Housing Finance were in sync with the market expectations and once it makes a breakout above ₹230, then one can buy this Rakesh jhunjhunwala portfolio stock for the immediate target of ₹250 to ₹270.

Speaking on this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock outlook; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock has given breakdown at ₹230, so one should wait and watch for the fresh breakout above ₹230. Once the stock gives this breakout and sustains above ₹230 per stock levels, one can buy this counter for the immediate target of ₹250 to ₹270 maintaining stop loss at ₹220. But, no position is advisable in this counter at current market price of ₹222."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding in Indiabulls Housing Finance

Highlighting the fundamentals of Indiabulls Housing Finance; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, “While announcing the Q1 FY22 results of Indiabulls Housing Finance, company management reported growth in quarterly earnings, which is for the first time since September 2018 IL&FS crisis. It also reported stable net NPA at 1.55 per cent while provisions to loan book stood at a healthy 5.50 per cent."

This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has crashed around 13 per cent in the last five trade sessions while in the last one month, Indiabulls Housing Finance share price has dipped from 285.15 per stock levels to ₹222 per stock mark — logging around 22 per cent tumble in this period.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding in Indiabulls Housing Finance

