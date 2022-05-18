Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Despite reeling under the sell-off heat triggered by Russia-Ukraine war, some quality Indian stocks have managed to give stellar return to its shareholders post-market bottom in March 2020, though these stocks too shed heavily in last two and half months. Titan Company shares are one of them. In last two and half months, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock has dipped from around ₹2710 to ₹2185 apiece levels, logging around 20 per cent dip in this period. However, even after losing heavily in recent stock market rout, Titan share price has appreciated from around ₹860 to ₹2185 levels in last two years, logging near 150 per cent rise in this period.

Titan share price history

In last one month, Titan share price has dipped from around ₹2495 to ₹2185 levels, descending near 12 per cent in this time. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has dipped from around ₹2525 to ₹2185 levels, clocking near 14 per cent dip in 2022. In last 6 months, this Tata group jewelry company has descended around 11.50 per cent. However, in last one year, Titan share price has surged around 45 per cent.

Similarly, Titan share price closed at ₹862 on 3rd April 2020 on NSE post-market bottom made after the Covid⁯-19 sell-off. The3 jewelry stock had closed yesterday at ₹2187 levels. So, in this near two year time, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has delivered more than 150 per cent return to its shareholders.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Titan Company

According to Titan Company's shareholding pattern for January to March 2022, Big Bull and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have shareholding in this Tata company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,53,10,395 shares or 3.98 per cent stake whereas his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 95,40,575 Titan shares or 1.07 per cent stake in the company. So, Jhunjhunwala couple together holds 5.05 per cent stake in the company.